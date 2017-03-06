In Casey's memory: Bittersweet victory in fight for cable barriers
A small but powerful group of heartbroken parents who suffered great losses due to cross-over highway crashes are calling Tuesday's groundbreaking for the installation of cable median barriers along Louisiana Highway 3132 a bittersweet victory. "It still feels like it was yesterday," said Tammy Willson, who lost her daughter Casey Colley in a head-on collision on LA 3132 in December 2013.
