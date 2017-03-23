I-10 westbound closed over Bonnet Car...

I-10 westbound closed over Bonnet Carre Spillway due to accident

18 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Interstate 10 West over the Bonnet Carre Spillway closed at 3:17 p.m. Friday because of an accident. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development tweeted that the lanes on I-10 west over the spillway were blocked at mile marker 217.

