How would Trump's budget impact Louisiana? Gov. John Bel Edwards staff expressed concerns, especially with cuts to DRA, corps and HUD. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://tnsne.ws/2nzV4D4 Gov. John Bel Edwards recently broke ground on a new water system in St. Joseph, which was bolstered by a $597,000 grant from the Delta Regional Authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.