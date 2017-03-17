How would Trump's budget impact Louisiana?
How would Trump's budget impact Louisiana? Gov. John Bel Edwards staff expressed concerns, especially with cuts to DRA, corps and HUD. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://tnsne.ws/2nzV4D4 Gov. John Bel Edwards recently broke ground on a new water system in St. Joseph, which was bolstered by a $597,000 grant from the Delta Regional Authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|4 min
|Aura Mytha
|220,334
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Mar 13
|Sinersareweall
|585
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mar 6
|averagejoe
|1
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|Mar 3
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
|Handy Mandy
|Feb 24
|old friend
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC