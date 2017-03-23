How long should Louisiana keep old, i...

How long should Louisiana keep old, ill criminals in prison?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Emanuel Lee runs out of breath easily, even when he is just getting up from his bed to walk a few feet to the bathroom. He has a severe form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease that's confined him to a hospital ward, one of two here at the maximum-security Louisiana State Penitentiary, where Lee's doing life for strangling his girlfriend in New Orleans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 45 min Regolith Based Li... 220,527
Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15) Mar 20 lani 4
Would you date with People with Herpes? Mar 13 karally 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Mar 13 Sinersareweall 585
Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi... Mar 6 averagejoe 1
News Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 4
good child custody lawyer (Mar '16) Mar 1 Richard1366 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,399 • Total comments across all topics: 279,767,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC