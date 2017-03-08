Home2 Suites by Hilton Expands Presen...

Home2 Suites by Hilton Expands Presence in Louisiana with New Hotel in Gonzales

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Offering 97 suites, the hotel is designed for travelers looking for a fresh, new stay experience. Home2 Suites by Hilton Gonzales complements Louisiana's growing tourism revenues, which increased 3 percent year-over-year in 2015.* "Opening in Gonzales, Home2 Suites by Hilton continues to expand the brand's Bayou State footprint," said Dennis Quinn, general manager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 46 min THE LONE WORKER 219,914
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Mar 7 lorena 582
Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi... Mar 6 averagejoe 1
News Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 4
good child custody lawyer (Mar '16) Mar 1 Richard1366 2
Handy Mandy Feb 24 old friend 2
News Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09) Feb 24 Jaydon 2,068
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,755 • Total comments across all topics: 279,431,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC