Home2 Suites by Hilton Expands Presence in Louisiana with New Hotel in Gonzales

Offering 97 suites, the hotel is designed for travelers looking for a fresh, new stay experience. Home2 Suites by Hilton Gonzales complements Louisiana's growing tourism revenues, which increased 3 percent year-over-year in 2015.* "Opening in Gonzales, Home2 Suites by Hilton continues to expand the brand's Bayou State footprint," said Dennis Quinn, general manager.

