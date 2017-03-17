High school referee among 4 Acadiana ...

High school referee among 4 Acadiana men arrested for child sex crimes

A man who refereed sporting events at Lafayette-area high schools is one of four local men arrested this for child sex crimes by the Louisiana Attorney General's Office, according to a news release. Mark Cole, 59, of Lafayette was arrested Thursday on 100 counts of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children.

