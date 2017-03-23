Here's how Louisiana plans to revamp nation's highest, most convoluted sales tax

Rep. Julie Stokes, R-Kenner, has served as chairwoman of the Sales Tax Streamlining and Modernization Commission since 2015. The commission has been trying to come up with ways to make Louisiana's sales tax less convoluted as the Legislature prepares for a crucial fiscal session that begins April 10. Here, Stokes answers questions about one of her bills during a 2015 special legislative session.

