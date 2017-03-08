He might be Louisiana's longest-serving mayor, but he's my mentor
I'm sure when I arrived in his undergraduate economics course at Northeast Louisiana University in the spring of 1978, Professor Dave Norris took little notice of me. I was a journalism student who had scant interest in economics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|6 hr
|15th Dalai Lama
|219,928
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Mar 7
|lorena
|582
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mar 6
|averagejoe
|1
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|Mar 3
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
|Handy Mandy
|Feb 24
|old friend
|2
|Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09)
|Feb 24
|Jaydon
|2,068
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC