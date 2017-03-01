Hammond Eastside student receives honorable mention in art contest

Khalil McKnight, a sixth-grader at Hammond Eastside Magnet, has won honorable mention in the Louisiana Art Education Association's Youth Art Month Flag Design Contest. His flag artwork will be on exhibit at the Artists in the Capital Day Awards Ceremony in May, where he and HEM's middle school Visual Art teacher, Heather McNamara, will be recognized along with the other winners.

