Guest column: Health care bill hurts Louisiana children
The House Rules Committee meets to shape the final version of the Republican health care bill before it goes to the floor for debate and a vote, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. From left to right are, House Budget Committee Chair Diane Black, R-Tenn., Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., the Budget Committee ranking member, House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden, R-Ore., House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., the ranking member of Ways and Means, and Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., the ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|32 min
|Subduction Zone
|220,535
|Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|lani
|4
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Mar 13
|Sinersareweall
|585
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mar 6
|averagejoe
|1
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|Mar 3
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC