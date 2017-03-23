Grace Notes: Fleming is first major Louisiana figure to land Trump administration job

U.S. Rep. John Fleming, R-La., speaks during a candidate forum for U.S. Senate Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, at the Tchefuncta Country Club in Covington. U.S. Rep. John Fleming, R-La., speaks during a candidate forum for U.S. Senate Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, at the Tchefuncta Country Club in Covington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.