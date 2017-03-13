Get your green on: It's St. Patty's in Louisiana It's St. Patrick's Day week, and Louisiana has the festivities to prove it. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/travel/2017/03/13/get-your-green-s-st-pattys-louisiana/99115806/ It's time for the annual Patty In The Parc celebration in downtown Lafayette at Parc International.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.