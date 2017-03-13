Foster Campbell: Court wrong on Louis...

Foster Campbell: Court wrong on Louisiana coastal erosion case

14 hrs ago

I'm very disappointed with the federal court decision letting major oil companies off the hook for damaging Louisiana's coastal wetlands. ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, British Petroleum and other companies may be happy they again avoided liability for helping to erode our coastline, but the people concerned about this issue aren't smiling.

