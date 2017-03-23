For artist Gustave Blache III, every ...

For artist Gustave Blache III, every painting tells a story

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Gustave Blache's 'Leah Chase Pouring Oysters' from his series of paintings highlighting her work at Dooky Chase's Restaurant in New Orleans is part of the Louisiana Art & Science Museum's exhibit, 'A Work in Process: Paintings by Gustave Blache III.' Gustave Blache's 'Natalie Scrape Cleaning,' part of his series depicting art conservators' process at Simon Parkes Art Conservation in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 41 min Aura Mytha 220,694
Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15) Mar 20 lani 4
Would you date with People with Herpes? Mar 13 karally 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Mar 13 Sinersareweall 585
Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi... Mar 6 averagejoe 1
News Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 4
good child custody lawyer (Mar '16) Mar 1 Richard1366 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,823 • Total comments across all topics: 279,851,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC