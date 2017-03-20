For 26,000 Louisiana homes, businesses, levees won't be enough
The state has three types of "non-structural" projects to address homes and businesses at risk of flooding. The project types are based on 50-year projections of a 100-year flood event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|4 hr
|Aura Mytha
|220,438
|Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15)
|Mon
|lani
|4
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Mar 13
|Sinersareweall
|585
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mar 6
|averagejoe
|1
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|Mar 3
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC