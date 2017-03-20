For 26,000 Louisiana homes, businesse...

For 26,000 Louisiana homes, businesses, levees won't be enough

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

The state has three types of "non-structural" projects to address homes and businesses at risk of flooding. The project types are based on 50-year projections of a 100-year flood event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 4 hr Aura Mytha 220,438
Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15) Mon lani 4
Would you date with People with Herpes? Mar 13 karally 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Mar 13 Sinersareweall 585
Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi... Mar 6 averagejoe 1
News Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 4
good child custody lawyer (Mar '16) Mar 1 Richard1366 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,270 • Total comments across all topics: 279,702,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC