FEMA denies aid to several parishes after destructive tornadoes; Louisiana to appeal decision

Thia Johnson, left, with her daughter Teyanna Washington, 4, look on as Jeff Henry shrugs to an approaching Ascension Sheriffs Dept. deputy, reflecting on his missing-roofed home, background, and surrounding property he owned that turned out to be in the path of a morning tornado,on St. Patrick Street in Donaldsonville and surrounding area, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.