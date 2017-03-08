Equal pay gets renewed push by Gov. John Bel Edwards - and his wife
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, right, speaks with his wife, Donna, on the field before LSU plays Army, Saturday, February 18, 2017, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, right, speaks with his wife, Donna, on the field before LSU plays Army, Saturday, February 18, 2017, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|11 hr
|Dogen
|219,972
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|18 hr
|Reared Richardson
|584
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mar 6
|averagejoe
|1
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|Mar 3
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
|Handy Mandy
|Feb 24
|old friend
|2
|Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09)
|Feb 24
|Jaydon
|2,068
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC