Equal pay gets renewed push by Gov. John Bel Edwards - and his wife

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, right, speaks with his wife, Donna, on the field before LSU plays Army, Saturday, February 18, 2017, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, right, speaks with his wife, Donna, on the field before LSU plays Army, Saturday, February 18, 2017, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.