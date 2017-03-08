Early voting begins Saturday in Louisiana municipal elections
Secretary of State Tom Schedler is encouraging all Louisianians eligible to vote in the Spring Municipal Election cycle to consider voting early. Early voting begins SATURDAY, MARCH 11 and continues through SATURDAY, MARCH 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, March 12. Voters should utilize Louisiana's smartphone application, GeauxVote Mobile, to find out where to early vote as well as what's on their ballot.
