Duck hunter numbers declining significantly in Louisiana, nationally
Duck numbers are sky-high on the North American continent, but fewer hunters are pursuing the birds. According to a report compiled by Delta Waterfowl, the number of duck hunters on the North American continent is declining steadily, and that bodes ill for the future of conservation projects and, ultimately, the numbers of waterfowl the continent can support.
