Do Louisiana hate crime laws cover transgender people?
Earlier this week, the New Orleans Police Department said it had no evidence that the two transgender women murdered in separate incidents over three days were victims of hate crimes. But if the police discovered that the women were killed because of their gender identity, the department would seek the extra penalties.
