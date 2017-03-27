Deputy riding with felon in high spee...

Deputy riding with felon in high speed chase to be suspended

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A sheriff's deputy faces discipline for being a passenger in a car driven by a convicted felon who allegedly led a Louisiana State Police trooper on a high-speed chase. Assumption Parish Sheriff's Commander Lonny Cavalier told The Advocate that the deputy, Denzell Wesley, will be suspended without pay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 4 hr Dado 220,783
Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ... Thu Sister Annette Paige 1
Paga Holidays Thu Sister Annette Paige 1
Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15) Mar 20 lani 4
Would you date with People with Herpes? Mar 13 karally 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Mar 13 Sinersareweall 585
Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi... Mar 6 averagejoe 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,319 • Total comments across all topics: 279,956,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC