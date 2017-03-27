Deputy riding with felon in high speed chase to be suspended
A sheriff's deputy faces discipline for being a passenger in a car driven by a convicted felon who allegedly led a Louisiana State Police trooper on a high-speed chase. Assumption Parish Sheriff's Commander Lonny Cavalier told The Advocate that the deputy, Denzell Wesley, will be suspended without pay.
