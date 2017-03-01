Democratic congressman jokes Kellyanne Conway 'looked kind of...
Rep. Cedric Richmond, Democrat of Louisiana, made a sexually crude joke about a now-notorious photo of President Donald Trump's adviser Kellyanne Conway kneeling on an Oval Office sofa at the annual Washington Press Club Foundation congressional dinner on Wednesday night. Conway previously said she was kneeling on the couch in order to take a photo of the president posing with dozens of leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|36 min
|Subduction Zone
|219,691
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|9 hr
|Emerald
|2
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Richard1366
|2
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Feb 26
|Phyllis sisk 4
|579
|Handy Mandy
|Feb 24
|old friend
|2
|Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09)
|Feb 24
|Jaydon
|2,068
|Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup
|Feb 17
|Kelkel2017
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC