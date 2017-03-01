Democratic congressman jokes Kellyanne Conway 'looked kind of...

Democratic congressman jokes Kellyann...

Rep. Cedric Richmond, Democrat of Louisiana, made a sexually crude joke about a now-notorious photo of President Donald Trump's adviser Kellyanne Conway kneeling on an Oval Office sofa at the annual Washington Press Club Foundation congressional dinner on Wednesday night. Conway previously said she was kneeling on the couch in order to take a photo of the president posing with dozens of leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

