Danae Columbus: From Ursuline nuns to Dixie Cups, women shape Louisiana history

As the nation celebrates National Women's History Month, we in Louisiana must reflect on the thousands of bold, pioneering women who since the Ursuline nuns arrived in 1727 have always been ready to influence, innovate, and inspire. Through their leadership in education, the arts, medicine, sports, and government, Louisiana became the state she is today.

