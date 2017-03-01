Danae Columbus: From Ursuline nuns to Dixie Cups, women shape Louisiana history
As the nation celebrates National Women's History Month, we in Louisiana must reflect on the thousands of bold, pioneering women who since the Ursuline nuns arrived in 1727 have always been ready to influence, innovate, and inspire. Through their leadership in education, the arts, medicine, sports, and government, Louisiana became the state she is today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Uptown Messenger.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|54 min
|Subduction Zone
|219,668
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|20 hr
|Richard1366
|2
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Feb 26
|Phyllis sisk 4
|579
|Handy Mandy
|Feb 24
|old friend
|2
|Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09)
|Feb 24
|Jaydon
|2,068
|Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup
|Feb 17
|Kelkel2017
|1
|#1 Bisexual Dating Site in US (Sep '13)
|Feb 15
|Speedy
|23
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC