Credit Card 'Skimming' Devices Found at Louisiana Gas Stations

Fifteen credit card "skimming" devices have been found on gasoline pumps in different parts of Louisiana in the past month, state Secretary of Agriculture Mike Strain said. Strain said the devices are becoming harder to detect once thieves manage to install them at the pumps.

