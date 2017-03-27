Could Trump climate roll-back help Louisiana fight sea-level rise?
President Donald Trump, accompanied by coal miners and, from left, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, second from right, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and Vice President Mike Pence, far right, holds up the signed Energy Independence Executive Order, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at EPA headquarters in Washington. Could President Donald Trump 's complex executive order rolling back Obama -era rules to stem climate change actually help Louisiana fight climate-induced sea level rise ? U.S. Rep. Garret Graves , R-Baton Rouge, thinks it will.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|21 hr
|Dado
|220,768
|Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ...
|Thu
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
|Paga Holidays
|Thu
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
|Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|lani
|4
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Mar 13
|Sinersareweall
|585
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mar 6
|averagejoe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC