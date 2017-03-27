Could Trump climate roll-back help Lo...

Could Trump climate roll-back help Louisiana fight sea-level rise?

17 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

President Donald Trump, accompanied by coal miners and, from left, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, second from right, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and Vice President Mike Pence, far right, holds up the signed Energy Independence Executive Order, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at EPA headquarters in Washington. Could President Donald Trump 's complex executive order rolling back Obama -era rules to stem climate change actually help Louisiana fight climate-induced sea level rise ? U.S. Rep. Garret Graves , R-Baton Rouge, thinks it will.

