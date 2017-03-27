Conservative group releases ad attacking proposal boosting Louisiana gas tax
With raising the gas tax up for debate at the capitol this spring, one group has already taken an advertisement out against the idea. The Louisiana chapter of Americans for Prosperity, a nationally backed conservative group, posted the ad online that claims politicians in the Bayou State are not spending tax dollars already on the books wisely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|4 hr
|Subduction Zone
|220,747
|Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|lani
|4
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Mar 13
|Sinersareweall
|585
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mar 6
|averagejoe
|1
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|Mar 3
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC