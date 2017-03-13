Congress renews National Flood Insurance Program debate, Louisiana braces

Looking down through the open door of U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, the most recognizable sight for U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy in the vast expanse of Lafourche Parish wetlands below was a herd of grazing cows. "That probably looks like your district," U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise , R-Jefferson, said to the Wisconsin Republican, more used to pastures than marshland.

