Company looks to high court after its...

Company looks to high court after its port facility was taken by St. Bernard, handed to competitor

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

This facility once owned by the Violet Dock Port company but since taken under Louisiana's eminent domain law by St. Bernard Parish authorities is at the center of a protracted legal dispute that the state Supreme Court was recently asked to review. The facility for years has serviced U.S. Navy ships on three of its five docks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 4 min dad1 220,403
Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15) 8 hr lani 4
Would you date with People with Herpes? Mar 13 karally 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Mar 13 Sinersareweall 585
Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi... Mar 6 averagejoe 1
News Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 4
good child custody lawyer (Mar '16) Mar 1 Richard1366 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,125 • Total comments across all topics: 279,686,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC