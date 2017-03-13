Company looks to high court after its port facility was taken by St. Bernard, handed to competitor
This facility once owned by the Violet Dock Port company but since taken under Louisiana's eminent domain law by St. Bernard Parish authorities is at the center of a protracted legal dispute that the state Supreme Court was recently asked to review. The facility for years has serviced U.S. Navy ships on three of its five docks.
