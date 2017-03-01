Climate change threatens to wash away couple's history
Seventy years ago, on the day Wenceslaus and Denicia Billiot got married, their wedding party danced along a road that ran from one end of Isle de Jean Charles to the other. Today, that road is nearly gone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|THE LONE WORKER
|219,662
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|16 hr
|Richard1366
|2
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Feb 26
|Phyllis sisk 4
|579
|Handy Mandy
|Feb 24
|old friend
|2
|Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09)
|Feb 24
|Jaydon
|2,068
|Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup
|Feb 17
|Kelkel2017
|1
|#1 Bisexual Dating Site in US (Sep '13)
|Feb 15
|Speedy
|23
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC