Child travels country to hug police officers after getting upset over shootings in Louisiana
Loaded with her "officially hugged by Rosalyn" stickers, Rosalyn Baldwin and her mom are on a road trip around the country, hugging police officers. This idea was born after Rosalyn became upset when officers in Texas and Louisiana were attacked, so she told her mom and dad that she wanted to make a change.
