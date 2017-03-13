Central Louisiana has Highest Colorec...

Central Louisiana has Highest Colorectal Cancer Death Rates

Colorectal cancer is preventable, as well as easily detectable and treatable when caught early, yet people in central Louisiana are dying of the disease at record rates. According to data from the Louisiana Tumor Registry, residents in Natchitoches, Winn and Grant parishes have the highest number of late-stage diagnoses of colorectal cancer, which means treatment is less likely to be effective, resulting in more deaths.

