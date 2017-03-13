Central Louisiana has Highest Colorectal Cancer Death Rates
Colorectal cancer is preventable, as well as easily detectable and treatable when caught early, yet people in central Louisiana are dying of the disease at record rates. According to data from the Louisiana Tumor Registry, residents in Natchitoches, Winn and Grant parishes have the highest number of late-stage diagnoses of colorectal cancer, which means treatment is less likely to be effective, resulting in more deaths.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLAX.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|6 hr
|dad1
|220,324
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Mar 13
|Sinersareweall
|585
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mar 6
|averagejoe
|1
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|Mar 3
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
|Handy Mandy
|Feb 24
|old friend
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC