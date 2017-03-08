Cedric Richmond guest column: Louisia...

Cedric Richmond guest column: Louisiana can't afford GOP health plan

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Monday night, Republicans released their long-awaited plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and it is every bit as awful as we feared. The GOP's plan will force Americans to pay more for less care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 6 min Subduction Zone 219,925
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Mar 7 lorena 582
Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi... Mar 6 averagejoe 1
News Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 4
good child custody lawyer (Mar '16) Mar 1 Richard1366 2
Handy Mandy Feb 24 old friend 2
News Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09) Feb 24 Jaydon 2,068
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,171 • Total comments across all topics: 279,446,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC