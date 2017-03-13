Businesses hope struggling Ex-Im Bank...

Businesses hope struggling Ex-Im Bank gets fixed

11 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Louisiana has about $40.9 billion worth of exports a year and roughly 2.4 percent of that occurred with help from the Export-Import Bank, hobbled in its ability to conduct business. About 115 Louisiana businesses with a total export value of $1 billion have participated from 2012-17 in Ex-Im Bank loan, insurance and guaranteed credit authorizations, according to Louisiana Economic Development.

