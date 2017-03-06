Breaking down barriers for black Terrebonne Parish voters: Opinion

My father, Ernest "Dutch" Morial, was a trailblazer from day one. As examples, in 1954, he was the first black person to receive a law degree from Louisiana State University; in 1965, he became the first black federal prosecutor in Louisiana; in 1967, he was the first black person to serve in the state House of Representatives since Reconstruction; in 1972, he was the first black judge elected to the Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal; and in 1997, he was elected the first black mayor of New Orleans.

