Bourbon Street strip club's transformation into restaurant gains approval, but some crying foul

Advocate staff photo by MATTHEW HINTON--A topless woman wearing "Who Dat" shorts passes by Centerfolds at 411 Bourbon St. operated by The House of the Rising Sun of Bourbon St. Inc., that was cited for five counts of prostitution, three drug-related counts, two counts of lewd/improper acts. The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control and Louisiana State Police announced the details of a month long undercover operation named "Operation Trick or Treat" naming five strip clubs as having allegedly been locations of acts of prostitution, illegal drug use, and lewd acts in New Orleans, La.

