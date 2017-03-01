Bossier Parish deputy fired after dru...

Bossier Parish deputy fired after drunk-driving arrest

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

The sheriff's office says 58-year-old John Jeter was pulled over Thursday in his personal vehicle on Highway 527 about 9:30 p.m. by a Louisiana State Police trooper who says he saw him swerving. Jeter, who has been with the sheriff's office since August 2010, was transported to the parish jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 hr Subduction Zone 219,721
News Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ... 18 hr Palin s Turkey Th... 4
good child custody lawyer (Mar '16) Mar 1 Richard1366 2
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Feb 26 Phyllis sisk 4 579
Handy Mandy Feb 24 old friend 2
News Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09) Feb 24 Jaydon 2,068
Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup Feb 17 Kelkel2017 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,950 • Total comments across all topics: 279,310,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC