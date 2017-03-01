Bossier Parish deputy fired after drunk-driving arrest
The sheriff's office says 58-year-old John Jeter was pulled over Thursday in his personal vehicle on Highway 527 about 9:30 p.m. by a Louisiana State Police trooper who says he saw him swerving. Jeter, who has been with the sheriff's office since August 2010, was transported to the parish jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Subduction Zone
|219,721
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|18 hr
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Feb 26
|Phyllis sisk 4
|579
|Handy Mandy
|Feb 24
|old friend
|2
|Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09)
|Feb 24
|Jaydon
|2,068
|Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup
|Feb 17
|Kelkel2017
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC