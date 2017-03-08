Books: Events for week of March 12
Writers Rendezvous: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. Writers are invited to join the informal monthly writers group, where people can meet, share ideas and get feedback on current projects.
