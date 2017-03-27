Audit: $6.4M misspent on dental claim...

Audit: $6.4M misspent on dental claims in Louisiana Medicaid

A new audit says Louisiana's health department and its dental benefits program administrator paid $6.4 million for dental claims that violated the Medicaid program's rules. The report from Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera's office says the improper payments occurred between July 1, 2012, and June 30, 2016.

