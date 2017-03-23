Attorneys and family comment on Derri...

Attorneys and family comment on Derrick Stafford manslaughter conviction in 6-year-old's death

Attorneys for the state and for Stafford, as well as the 33-year-old's family members, spoke with the media shortly after the verdict. Stafford was taken into custody by deputies with the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office just moments after a jury convicted him of manslaughter for the death of Jeremy Mardis, 6, and attempted manslaughter of his father, Christopher Few.

