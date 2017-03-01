Ascension, St. James and St. Tammany denied for tornado aid
Louisiana's request to broaden the federal aid available for areas damaged by February tornadoes has been denied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Gov. John Bel Edwards sought to expand that, to allow people who live in Ascension, St. James and St. Tammany parishes to apply for federal disaster aid.
