Ascension Parish president indicted o...

Ascension Parish president indicted on bribery charge

8 hrs ago

Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa was indicted Friday on an election bribery charge, accused of offering political favors to get a candidate to withdraw from a Gonzales City Council race. Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa was indicted Friday on an election bribery charge, accused of offering political favors to get a candidate to withdraw from a Gonzales City Council race.

