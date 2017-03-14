After 2016's Spring Rains, A Flood of...

After 2016's Spring Rains, A Flood of Assistance in Louisiana

In the 12 months since the March severe storms pummeled and flooded much of Louisiana, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has helped thousands of people begin to recover. Along with its federal and state partners, the agency has disbursed millions of dollars so people could start repairing their homes, cover disaster-related costs and stay in dry, safe lodgings as they did so.

