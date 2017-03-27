ACLU of Louisiana sues to protect right to photograph police
On Wednesday, in an action to protect the rights to photograph and the privacy of cellphones, the ACLU of Louisiana filed suit on behalf of a Lafayette mother who took photographs of a Lafayette police vehicle. After cooperating with the officer while he arrested her minor son, Chelline Carter took a picture of her son sitting in the back of the police car.
