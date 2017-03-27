ACLU of Louisiana sues to protect rig...

ACLU of Louisiana sues to protect right to photograph police

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

On Wednesday, in an action to protect the rights to photograph and the privacy of cellphones, the ACLU of Louisiana filed suit on behalf of a Lafayette mother who took photographs of a Lafayette police vehicle. After cooperating with the officer while he arrested her minor son, Chelline Carter took a picture of her son sitting in the back of the police car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 8 hr Dogen 220,748
Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15) Mar 20 lani 4
Would you date with People with Herpes? Mar 13 karally 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Mar 13 Sinersareweall 585
Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi... Mar 6 averagejoe 1
News Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 4
good child custody lawyer (Mar '16) Mar 1 Richard1366 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,563 • Total comments across all topics: 279,914,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC