A-F School Rankings Draw Local Pushback
As states overhaul their accountability systems under the new federal K-12 law, officials in some are pushing to replace or revamp A-F grading for schools, which supporters tout as an easy way to convey to the public how schools stack up. In recent years, at least 18 states have adopted some version of a system that relies mostly on standardized-test scores and graduation rates to generate letter-grade report cards, similar to the ones students receive throughout the school year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Education Week.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|5 min
|THE LONE WORKER
|219,852
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Tue
|lorena
|582
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mon
|averagejoe
|1
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|Mar 3
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
|Handy Mandy
|Feb 24
|old friend
|2
|Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09)
|Feb 24
|Jaydon
|2,068
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC