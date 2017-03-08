8 Louisiana community colleges to see...

8 Louisiana community colleges to see oversight changes

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

A student learns to weld at the South Central Louisiana Technical College in Reserve. That college is struggling financially, and the Reserve campus will become part of River Parishes Community College, which is going strong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 43 min THE LONE WORKER 219,878
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Tue lorena 582
Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi... Mon averagejoe 1
News Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 4
good child custody lawyer (Mar '16) Mar 1 Richard1366 2
Handy Mandy Feb 24 old friend 2
News Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09) Feb 24 Jaydon 2,068
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,919 • Total comments across all topics: 279,419,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC