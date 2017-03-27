7 Louisiana ex-sheriff's deputies sentenced to prison in beatings case
Seven former sheriff's deputies have been sentenced to prison terms stemming from a Justice Department investigation of prisoners' beatings at a Louisiana jail. The Advocate reports that a federal judge in Lafayette on Tuesday sentenced the former Iberia Parish sheriff's deputies to prison terms ranging from six months to more than four years.
