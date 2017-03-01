2 Transgender women were killed in Ne...

2 Transgender women were killed in New Orleans in 48 hours

Chyna Gibson was gunned down Saturday night, while the second woman was found with multiple stab wounds Monday morning, CNN affiliate WDSU-TV reported. No arrests have been made in the cases, which police said appear to be unrelated, but transgender activist Daphanie Dupree told WDSU the situation was scary.

