115 jobs to be created along Arkansas, Louisiana border with funding from Delta Regional Authori...
The Delta Regional Authority says it's planning $235,000 in new investments that will add 115 jobs to the Arkansas-Louisiana Multimodal Economic Corridor initiative. The project focuses on a 90-mile transportation corridor that includes five counties in southeast Arkansas and four parishes in northeast Louisiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|5 min
|dad1
|219,800
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|1 hr
|averagejoe
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Sun
|MIkki
|581
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|Mar 3
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
|Handy Mandy
|Feb 24
|old friend
|2
|Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09)
|Feb 24
|Jaydon
|2,068
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC