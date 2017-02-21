Winners and losers from Louisiana Legislature's 2017 special session
Louisiana state Rep. Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, right, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, talks to Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, on Feb. 21, 2017, in Baton Rouge during the special legislative session to eliminate the government's $304 million budget deficit. Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Legislature concluded their nine-day special session to close the state's $304 million midyear budget deficit Wednesday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|8 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|219,629
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|22 hr
|He is a phony
|578
|Handy Mandy
|Fri
|old friend
|2
|Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09)
|Fri
|Jaydon
|2,068
|Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup
|Feb 17
|Kelkel2017
|1
|#1 Bisexual Dating Site in US (Sep '13)
|Feb 15
|Speedy
|23
|Opiates
|Feb 8
|HTrain
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC