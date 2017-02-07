Where did tornadoes touch down in Lou...

Where did tornadoes touch down in Louisiana Tuesday?

10 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Early reports show at least seven tornadoes touched down across southeast Louisiana Tuesday morning as a wall of severe weather moved through the region. It could be another day or so before the National Weather Service releases an official count of the number of tornadoes it tracked during the severe weather.

